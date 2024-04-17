Sydney stabbings: Westfield Bondi Junction mall to reopen on Friday

Security and police presence will be increased when the mall reopens, said the company which operates it. [Getty Images]

The Sydney shopping centre that was the scene of a deadly stabbing attack will reopen to shoppers on Friday.

Six people were killed in the attack on Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday. Two people remain in intensive care.

Security and police presence will be increased when the mall reopens, said Scentre Group, which operates Westfield malls in Australia and New Zealand.

The mall will open on Thursday for a "community reflection day" to allow people to pay their respects.

Counselling services will be made available on site.

"It is a day of remembrance and to pay our respects to what has happened here, and the victims of the tragedy that happened here," said Elliott Rusanow, chief executive officer of the Scentre Group.

"It is a recognition that things don't return back to normal immediately."

The Westfield Group will be tightening security across all of its malls, Mr Rusanow added, such as by having security guards wear enhanced protective clothing.

Some retailers will choose not to reopen on Friday, he said. "It will be their choice when they do so," he said.

He added that all the families of the victims had already been given the opportunity to visit the centre where their loved ones were killed and that some families had done so.

Four of the victims (clockwise from left): Jade Young, Ashlee Good, Faraz Tahir and Pikria Darchia [Supplied]

The victims of the attack were Pikria Darchia, 55; Ashlee Good, 38; Faraz Tahir, 30; Dawn Singleton, 25; Jade Young, 47; and Yixuan Cheng, who is believed to be in her 20s.

Attacker Joel Cauchi was shot dead by a police officer, Inspector Amy Scott, at the scene.

Twelve people, including Ms Good's baby girl, were taken to hospital for their injuries.

The attack has horrified Australia, where mass killings are rare.

Following the attack, the New South Wales government has announced a review into the weapons security guards in crowded places such as shopping centres and hospitals will be allowed to use.