Sydney Shopping Center Attacker Seen Buying Lunch Before Deadly Stabbings

A man identified by local media as Westfield Bondi Junction attacker Joel Cauchi was seen buying lunch at a local restaurant hours before the deadly stabbing rampage at the Sydney mall on Saturday, April 13.

Cauchi can be seen on CCTV buying food at Saigon Noodle shortly after noon on Saturday.

New South Wales Police said emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction at 3:30 pm local time on Saturday.

Six people were killed in Saturday’s attack, police said.

A further 12 people were injured, one of whom since died.

On Sunday, New South Wales Police identified the attacker as 40-year-old Queensland man Joel Cauchi.

An investigation into the incident is under way. Credit: Saigon Noodle via Storyful

