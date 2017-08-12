Sydney FC signs Poland international Mierzejewski

SYDNEY (AP) — Sydney FC says it has reached a three-year agreement with Poland international winger Adrian Mierzejewski.

Sydney coach Graham Arnold said Saturday the signing was a "major coup" for the A-League champions — "after speaking to Adrian, he ticked all the boxes with his character and I look forward to working with him."

Former Polonia Warsaw star Mierzejewski was the Polish league's player of the year in 2010 and he transferred to Turkish top flight side Trabzonspor in 2011.

In 2012, he was a member of Poland's national team at the European Championships on home soil. The 40-capped midfielder has played in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League for Trabzonspor, and the AFC Champions League for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.