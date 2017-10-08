Sydney FC begins A-League defense with 1-0 win over Victory

SYDNEY (AP) — Defending champion Sydney FC began the new A-League season the way it finished the last, beating the Melbourne Victory 1-0 in a grand final rematch.

An own-goal from defender Thomas Deng early in the second half Saturday was all Sydney FC needed as it opened its title defense with a strong performance before 24,808 fans at Melbourne's Etihad Stadium.

Deng couldn't react quickly enough when a cross from Luke Wilkshire took the slightest glance off Alex Brosque's forehead and landed at his feet. The ball spilled off him and past Lawrence Thomas's outstretched glove in the 53rd minute.

The 20-year-old Deng was making his return to the Victory after spending last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

It was Sydney's fourth win a row against its Melbourne rivals after Graham Arnold's side prevailed in all three A-League fixtures last season, then again on penalties in the grand final.

"We had three new players at the back, and it's taken them time to gel, but defensively we were outstanding," Arnold said.

Here's a look at other matches on the opening weekend of the 27-round regular season that ends in mid-April:

___

CENTRAL COAST 1, NEWCASTLE 5

Newcastle striker Roy O'Donovan had a first-half hat trick to lead the Jets over his former club. O'Donovan, who was the Mariners' top scorer in each of his two seasons with the club, scored three goals within 38 minutes. The 32-year-old Irishman was also involved in the build-up for the late second-half goals for substitute Joseph Champness and Dimi Petratos.

He was booed by Mariners fans before the match began.

"It doesn't bother me. I've been around the block a few times," O'Donovan said.

It was the first victory in 11 A-League games for Newcastle, which finished in last place last season.

___

MELBOURNE CITY 2, BRISBANE 0

Bruce Kamau scored two goals to give new coach Warren Joyce a winning start in Melbourne.

Brisbane was missing four likely starters — Brett Holman, Thomas Kristensen, Corey Gamiero (all injured) and French recruit Eric Bautheac, who was still waiting for his visa to be approved despite being signed a month ago.

___

WELLINGTON 1, ADELAIDE UNITED 1

Dario Vidosic gave the Phoenix the lead at the five-minute mark in the New Zealand capital, but Johan Absalonsen, on a downward header in his debut for Adelaide, equalized five minutes later.

Another new Adelaide signing, Karim Matmour, headed a shot over the net in the third minute of stoppage time.

___

WESTERN SYDNEY 2, PERTH 1

Goals from Oriol Riera and Jumpei Kusukami late in the first half gave the Wanderers a 2-0 lead, and Brendan Hamill's own-goal with eight minutes remaining made it close.

It was the first match in charge for caretaker coach Hayden Foxe after Tony Popovic took the head coaching job at Turkish Super League side Karabukspor.