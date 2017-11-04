Sydney FC beats Melbourne City, sits atop A-League

SYDNEY (AP) — Luke Wilkshire scored his first league goal in almost a decade for Sydney FC to beat previously unbeaten Melbourne City 1-0, placing it atop the A-League after the weekend's fifth round.

Wilkshire's previous goal in any league was in 2008 for Dynamo Moscow. Pressed to recall it, Wilkshire said "it was so long ago I can't remember."

Sydney's win kept up its unbeaten run of four wins and a draw.

Melbourne City ended a four-match winning streak and also lost Socceroos star Tim Cahill in the first half to a minor ankle injury.

City trails Sydney FC by a point after five rounds and is a point ahead of Newcastle, which beat Wellington 3-0.

Perth was fourth after beating Adelaide 1-0.