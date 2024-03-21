Sycamore Canyon hiker found alive after going missing for 14 hours

LAKESIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A hiker who went missing in Sycamore Canyon County Preserve on Tuesday was found alive 14 hours later on one of its trails, authorities said.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the 57-year-old man began his hike, Lt. Chris Katra with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was expected to return to his family around 1 p.m. but there was no sign of him, prompting his family to contact law enforcement.

The sheriff’s department set up a command post in the 16000 block of Sycamore Canyon Road in Poway, as well as activating its search and rescue unit.

Searchers, including the sheriff’s helicopter, looked throughout the night, until around 3 a.m. on Wednesday when the hiker was found alive. He was taken to a local hospital and his family was notified.

