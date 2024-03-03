SWMO Republican Presidential Primary Caucus Results
KSNF/KODE — The results are in for the Missouri Republican presidential primary caucuses – which all took place this morning at each caucus location in each county.
We’ve collected those numbers from Southwest Missouri counties.
For Jasper County – there were 422 votes for Donald Trump and 21 votes for Nikki Haley.
Some counties had nominations for other candidates – but with very few votes.
In Newton County – 323 Republicans voted for Trump and 10 people voted for Haley.
In Barton County – there were 141 votes for Trump and 4 votes for Haley.
Voters in Vernon County saw 66 votes for Donald Trump and 2 votes for Haley.
McDonald County had 149 votes for Trump and 5 votes for Haley.
Cedar County Republican voters had 131 votes for Trump and 4 voters for Haley.
Over in Dade County – there were 65 votes for Trump and 2 votes for Haley.
Lawrence County saw 149 votes for Trump with no votes for Haley.
In Barry County – there were 187 votes for Trump and 6 for Haley.
