SWMO Republican Presidential Primary Caucus Results

KSNF/KODE — The results are in for the Missouri Republican presidential primary caucuses – which all took place this morning at each caucus location in each county.

We’ve collected those numbers from Southwest Missouri counties.

For Jasper County – there were 422 votes for Donald Trump and 21 votes for Nikki Haley.

Some counties had nominations for other candidates – but with very few votes.

In Newton County – 323 Republicans voted for Trump and 10 people voted for Haley.

In Barton County – there were 141 votes for Trump and 4 votes for Haley.

Voters in Vernon County saw 66 votes for Donald Trump and 2 votes for Haley.

McDonald County had 149 votes for Trump and 5 votes for Haley.

Cedar County Republican voters had 131 votes for Trump and 4 voters for Haley.

Over in Dade County – there were 65 votes for Trump and 2 votes for Haley.

Lawrence County saw 149 votes for Trump with no votes for Haley.

In Barry County – there were 187 votes for Trump and 6 for Haley.

