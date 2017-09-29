Switzerland recalls Embolo for decisive World Cup qualifiers

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland has recalled forward Breel Embolo after an 11-month injury absence for World Cup qualifying games, including a likely group decider at Portugal.

Despite a perfect record of eight straight wins, Switzerland is not assured yet of advancing to the finals in Russia.

It hosts Hungary on Oct. 7 in Basel, and plays Portugal in Lisbon three days later. Portugal has won all seven since an opening loss in Switzerland, where Cristiano Ronaldo was absent.

The 20-year-old Embolo returns from breaking an ankle playing for Schalke last October.

Midfielder Fabian Frei is also selected, with cousins Edimilson Fernandes and Gelson Fernandes unavailable due to injury.

Switzerland and Portugal go into the final group games ranked Nos. 7 and 3, respectively, by FIFA. The group winner qualifies and the runner-up will be seeded in the European playoffs in November.

___

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Roman Buerki (Borussia Dortmund), Marwin Hitz (Augsburg), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Basel), Johan Djourou (Antalyaspor), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Michael Lang (Basel), Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (AC Milan), Fabian Schaer (Deportivo La Coruna).

Midfielders: Valon Behrami (Udinese), Blerim Dzemaili (Montreal Impact), Fabian Frei (Mainz), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Admir Mehmedi (Bayer Leverkusen), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Hoffenheim).

Forwards: Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray), Breel Embolo (Schalke), Haris Seferovic (Benfica).