Switzerland coach Petkovic signs 2-year contract extension

Swiss national soccer team head coach Vladimir Petkovic smiles during a press conference in Feusisberg, Switzerland, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has signed a two-year contract extension as reward for a perfect record in World Cup qualifying. The Swiss football federation says Petkovic was contacted by clubs after the team's rise to No. 4 in the FIFA rankings. The statement did not identify clubs wanting to hire Petkovic. (Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP)

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic has signed a two-year contract extension as reward for a perfect record in World Cup qualifying.

The Swiss football federation said Monday it acted after Petkovic was contacted by clubs during the team's rise to No. 4 in the FIFA rankings. The statement did not identify clubs wanting to hire Petkovic.

Petkovic's team has won six straight qualifying games, starting with a 2-0 win over European champion Portugal when Cristiano Ronaldo was still recovering from an injury sustained in the final.

Portugal hosts Switzerland on Oct. 10 in a potentially decisive final group game. Only the group winner qualifies direct to play in Russia and the runner-up enters the playoffs.

Petkovic's new contract runs through Euro 2020 qualifying.

The Bosnia-born coach succeeded Ottmar Hitzfeld after the 2014 World Cup.