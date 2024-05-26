Switchblade, firearm found on man with warrant in Hercules

(KRON) – The Hercules Police Department arrested a 38-year-old man with an outstanding warrant in a shopping center parking lot, the department announced on its Facebook.

A Hercules police officer noticed a black Volvo SUV while patrolling the shopping center parking lot of 828 Willow Avenue at 9:53 p.m. on Thursday. After investigating, the officer discovered the registered owner had an active warrant for his arrest.

The officer made contact with the two men occupying the vehicle. One of the men was a Richmond resident, and the other was a Concord resident. Neither of the subjects was the owner of the car, however, one of the occupants had a warrant and was on searchable probation. The suspect also had a restraining order out on him.

Photo: Hercules Police Department

The officer found a loaded Glock 27 and a switchblade was found on the suspect, police said. The firearm was unregistered, according to Hercules PD.

The suspect was arrested and booked into a nearby jail. He was charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle or public place, carrying a concealed weapon in a car, having an unregistered loaded handgun, possessing a firearm in violation of a court order and possession of a switchblade knife.

