Swiss prosecutors to help Olympic-related case in Brazil

Carlos Nuzman, President of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, center, is escorted by federal police officers after being taken into custody at his home, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017. The president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee was arrested amid an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the Olympics to Rio de Janeiro last year. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Switzerland have agreed to help Brazilian authorities investigating Olympic official Carlos Nuzman, who is suspected vote-buying in a corruption conspiracy linked to the Rio de Janeiro Games.

The Swiss attorney general's office says last week's request from Brazil is "currently being executed."

Details were not disclosed, but Swiss prosecutors can share potential information about accounts and money transfers from banks in the country.

Brazilian prosecutors have said Nuzman, who led bidding and organizing committees for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, had stored 16 gold bars at a depository in Geneva.

Suspected bribery linked to the Olympic hosting amounted to a "criminal organization," Brazilian prosecutors said.

The International Olympic Committee imposed interim bans on Nuzman, who is an honorary member, and Brazil's Olympic committee on Friday.