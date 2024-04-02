Swiss bank UBS Group to repurchase up to $2bn in shares in 2024

A view of the UBS Group AG logo on the bank's headquarters in downtown Frankfurt. Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Swiss investment bank and financial services company UBS Group AG said on Tuesday it plans to launch a new share repurchase programme in 2024 of up to $2 billion.

In 2024, UBS expects to repurchase up to $1 billion of shares, commencing after the completion of the merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG.

UBS said the 2022 share repurchase programme concluded on March 28, 2024.

In total, 298,537,950 UBS Group AG shares were repurchased via a separate trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange as part of the 2022 share repurchase programme, representing 8.62% of the current registered share capital of UBS Group AG.