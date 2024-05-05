Swinney Set to Become SNP Leader After Challenger Drops Out: BBC
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- John Swinney is set to succeed Humza Yousaf as leader of the Scottish National Party after his potential challenger withdrew, the BBC reported.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Truce Talks Shift to Qatar as Hamas Hits Israel Border Crossing
Buffett Praises Apple After Trimming It, Drops Paramount Stake
Xi Begins Europe Tour in Paris as Macron Seeks to Reset Ties
Activist Graeme McCormick, who earlier secured a nomination, said Sunday he wouldn’t proceed and would back Swinney following a conversation between the two men, the broadcaster said. That leaves Swinney clear to be elected leader of the party after nominations close on Monday.
Yousaf last week announced he planned to step down as SNP leader and Scottish First Minister once his party has chosen a new leader. He chose to resign rather than face a vote of no-confidence which he was likely to have lost. His successor as SNP leader would have to win a vote in the Scottish Parliament to also succeed him as first minister.
Read more: Scottish Nationalists Look to Old Hand After Leadership Turmoil
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
AI Is Helping Automate One of the World’s Most Gruesome Jobs
China Launches Rockets From Sea in Bid to Win the Space Race
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.