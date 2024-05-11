Swing strangles 5-year-old Fort Collins girl, who’s now in the hospital

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A young Fort Collins girl remains in the hospital after an accident involving her backyard swing.

Aurora Masters, 5, suffered brain trauma after the accident, relatives said, and is receiving care at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

“She pulled her little plastic slide over to where her swing was,” great aunt Brenda Kennedy told FOX31, “and somehow got caught up in the swing, and the swing strangled her.”

A total of 19 relatives have traveled from Wyoming and Nebraska to be with Aurora at the hospital.

“We do know the power of family,” Kennedy said.

A fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday night at Black and Blues in Loveland. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds go to Aurora’s care.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family during this time.

