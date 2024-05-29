Swing bridge to close to traffic. Here’s when the Myrtle Beach area roadway will reopen

The Socastee Swing Bridge will close beginning Thursday for nighttime maintenance and repairs, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed to roadway traffic beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday and is expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.

As part of the closure, traffic will be detoured using S.C. 544, according to a press release. Dick Pond Road will be open to local traffic only, except the area of the Socastee Swing Bridge.

Detour for temporary closure of Socastee Swing Bridge beginning Thursday, May 30, 2024, through Friday, May 31, 2024.