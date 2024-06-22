Swimming in waters at these San Diego County beaches could mean illness

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Summertime calls for beach days and swimming, but San Diego County health officials have warned this could mean illness for those who submerge in certain areas along the coast.

On Saturday, the Department of Environmental Health and Quality released an updated water contact closure and advisory list for the county. There are nine beach areas that have been deemed questionable when it comes to medical safety.

San Diego FC opens team store in Mission Valley Mall

Beaches under water contact closures

To be listed in this category, the beaches bacteria level goes over what’s considered health standards. The following beaches are under a water contact closure as of Saturday, June 22:

— Tijuana Slough Shoreline: The ocean shoreline from the U.S. /Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge, due to cross boundary flows.

— Silver Strand Shoreline: The ocean shoreline from north Carnation to south of Avenida Lunar.

— Imperial Beach Shoreline: The ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacost Drive to north of Carnation Avenue.

Beaches under water contact advisories

To be listed in this category, the beaches bacteria may exceed what’s considered health standards. County health officials have advised the public to avoid water contact at the following beaches as of Saturday, June 22:

— Coronado: The area of Venida Lunar, as well as North Beach to Dog Beach, and Coronado Lifeguard Tower.

— Ocean Beach Dog Beach: In the area of San Diego River outlet to 300 feet south.

— Mission Bay: The area of North Cove and Vacation Isle to 150 feet each side of the southern drain.

San Diego beach quality updates can be checked at SanDiegoCounty.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.