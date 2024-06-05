Swimming advisory lifted for South Bethany beach on Wednesday

The recreational water advisory issued for South Bethany beach was lifted Wednesday evening by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Swimming was not recommended after "indicator" bacteria levels were found to be above the standard Tuesday. TheDepartment of Natural Resources and Environmental Control tests for the indicator bacteria, enterococci, at all guarded (and several unguarded) public beaches during the swimming season.

Background: High bacteria levels result in temporary swimming advisory in South Bethany

High enterococcus levels can mean there are other potentially harmful bacteria and viruses in the water, the department's website says.

The department measures the number of enterococci colonies per 100 milliliters of water and issues an advisory when the result is higher than the standard, which is the year-to-date geometric mean. In South Bethany, the year-to-date geometric mean is 10.

The sample that resulted in the advisory found 135 enterococci colonies per 100 milliliters of water. On Wednesday, the number of colonies was down to five, according to the department's website.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

