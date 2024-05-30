A freighter passes the public beach at the end of Holland Road.

The St. Clair County Health Department has issued a swimming advisory for Holland Beach due to elevated E. coli levels.

The advisory came one day after the county health department issued an advisory for Keewahdin Beach. The health department stated that advisory remains in effect Thursday.

"Water samples will be collected at these beaches until E. coli test results are within the acceptable water quality range as advised by the State of Michigan," the news release statrs.

E. coli is often found in the digestive tract of animals, and could indicate the water has been contaminated with fecal matter. Contamination often happens after a storm or rainfall. The county health department regularly tests beaches in St. Clair County for the bacteria between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Updates on both Holland and Keewahdin beaches' status are available online at https://www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Swimming advisory expands to include Holland Beach