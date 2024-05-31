Swimming advisories for Holland and Keewahdin beaches have been lifted by the St. Clair County Health Department.

A news release stated the beaches were no longer showing elevated levels of E. coli that could pose a health risk to swimmers.

Keewahdin Beach was put under a swimming advisory to avoid the water Wednesday after elevated levels of E. coli bacteria were found in the water. Holland Beach was also put under an advisory Thursday.

E. coli, a bacteria often found in the digestive system of animals, indicates the presence of fecal matter which typically ends up in the water after storms or heavy rainfall. The St. Clair County Health Department tests public beaches regularly between Memorial Day and Labor Day to check for the bacteria.

Updates on Michigan beaches that are closed are have advisories are available online at https://www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Swimming advisories lifted for Keewahdin and Holland beaches