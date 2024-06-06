Swimmers advised to stay out of Lake Erie

(WJW) — The National Weather Service is warning swimmers of a high risk of rip currents.

A Beach Hazard Statement advising swimmers to stay out of Lake Erie has been issued for several counties, beginning Thursday evening on June 6.

The advisory extends through Saturday morning on June 8 for those in Lorain and Cuyahoga counties, and through Saturday evening on June 8 for those in Lake and Ashtabula lakeshore counties.

“Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake,” reads the statement.

