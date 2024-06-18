Swimmer who drowned Saturday at Lake Pueblo State Park identified as Colorado Springs man

A swimmer who drowned at Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday evening was identified Tuesday as a 40-year-old man from Colorado Springs.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office, Juan Jimenez “drowned as the result of a swimming accident” at the lake. An autopsy was completed and Jimenez’s next of kin was notified.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers received a call for help around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, in which a swimmer was reported missing off the north shore of the lake, according to a CPW news release.

Park rangers initiated a search using a sonar device and a remotely operated underwater vehicle equipped with lights and a camera.

Volunteer divers from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in the search, launching off the Sailboard Beach area west of the Pueblo Dam where witnesses reported the swimmer had gone missing.

Around 11 p.m., rescue personnel located Jimenez’s body about 75 feet from shore in water about 6 feet deep.

“We hate seeing a life lost so tragically,” Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Joe Stadterman said in the release. “This is another sad example of the importance of wearing life jackets when you are in or even near the water.”

According to CPW, Jimenez’s death was the 19th water-related death in Colorado in 2024. There were 32 water-related recreation deaths in Colorado in 2023 after the state set a record for such deaths in 2022 with 42.

A sign warns life jackets are required to float down the Arkansas River below Lake Pueblo.

How to stay safe on Colorado lakes this summer

Before going onto the water at any Colorado state park, CPW advises you to be mindful of posted rules and carry basic safety gear.

Here are some other tips from CPW on how to enjoy the water responsibly:

Wear your life jacket.

Put a whistle on your jacket so you can call for help.

Be aware of your surroundings — the water gets deep quickly.

Be aware of the weather, high winds and storms can come up fast.

Check your boat and all required boating safety gear.

Avoid boating alone and tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

Boat sober. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

Know that stand-up paddleboards are considered vessels in Colorado and require a life jacket on board at all times.

Protect yourself from the dangers of cold water immersion and shock. Regardless of your age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

For more information about water safety at Lake Pueblo State Park, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/LakePueblo.

