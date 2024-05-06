Swimmer from Belleville dies after being pulled from ocean in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE - A 23-year-old swimmer was pronounced dead after being pulled from the ocean Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

At approximately 2:05 p.m., Spring Lake Police responded to the St. Clair Avenue beachfront for a report of a swimmer in distress that was drowning, police said. Spring Lake Heights, Belmar and Sea Girt Police responded, as well as Spring Lake First Aid Squad, Spring Lake Fire Department and the SMART Team of off-duty lifeguards.

The first officers who arrived at the scene found the swimmer - a 23-year-old man from Belleville - floating face down in the surf and pulled him out to initiate life-saving measures, police said. He was treated on scene and then taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity was not disclosed and is being withheld by police pending family notifications.

Spring Lake Police warned of the dangers of swimming without on-duty lifeguards.

"Lifeguards are not on duty for several more weeks - please do not swim in the ocean until the water is guarded," police said. "Rip currents and dangerous conditions are always a possibility and the conditions change daily."

