Swig is coming to Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Get ready, Sugar House. A Swig will soon be opening near you.

The drink chain famous for their “Dirty Sodas” announced they will be opening up shop at 1855 S 700 E in Salt Lake City, the former address of Jitterbug Coffee Hop.

The official opening date is unclear at this time, however ABC4.com found Swig initially requested permits to build in May 2023, and put in a permit request to build the new sign on Wednesday.

All of their building permits are in the inspections phase except for the sign, which is being reviewed currently.

According to Swig, the hours of operation for the Sugar House location will be as follows:

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Swig started in St. George after owner and founder Nicole Tanner was brainstorming about possible business ideas, according to Swig’s LinkedIn. She reportedly settled on a drive-by customizable drink shop, and opened her first location across from Utah Tech University.

In September 2023, the chain announced 250 new franchise units across seven states, including Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Idaho.

