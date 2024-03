TechCrunch

Saudi Arabia is poised to become one of the largest global construction hubs owing to its trillion-dollar infrastructure and the real estate projects that are underway in the country. The purchase of building materials in Saudi Arabia and the larger MENA region majorly involves physical visits to suppliers, price haggling and lack of guarantees on quality and delivery dates, some of the pain points that inspired him to launch BRKZ in 2022, Manna told TechCrunch.