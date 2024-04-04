The solar eclipse is less than a week away and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is gearing up for this phenomenon.

On Tuesday, SWEPCO released a press release highlighting proactive measures for April 8. SWEPCO's preparation is much like its storm response plan.

According to the press release, SWEPCO has activated its incident command center and staggered work shifts to ensure that outage restoration will be completed safely and coordinated with community partners.

SWEPCO wrote in the press release that does not expect the grid to be affected by the eclipse or the influx of people in the area.

SWEPCO crews work to restore power.

SWEPCO provided these safety measures for April 8:

Stay away from electric equipment while observing the eclipse. This includes parking near substations, utility poles, pad-mounted transformers, transmission rights-of-way and all other electrical infrastructure.

Revisit your emergency preparedness plan. Contact family, friends and neighbors who are elderly or have a medical condition.

Assemble or update your emergency kit.

Fully charge your cell phone and fill up your gas tank.

To receive the latest alerts and information from SWEPCO, customers should download the SWEPCO app, SWEPCO.com/app.

More: Louisiana gets ready for partial solar eclipse. Here's what you need to know

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: SWEPCO is gearing up for the solar eclipse. Here's what you need to know