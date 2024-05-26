Sweltering, dry conditions continue Sunday for Central Florida

Temperatures in the upper 90s with feels-like conditions that could go up to 105 degrees continue for Central Florida with little chance for rain on Sunday.

“Be sure to take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air conditioned building if spending extended periods of time outdoors and also stay well hydrated,” warned the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

The heat wave will continue into the beginning of the week with the peak heat index climbing to between 100 and 107 degrees, which will be more intense inland with only a slight chance of rain on the coast.

Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Dry conditions are expected to keep Central Florida sweltering until a weak frontal boundary approaches the Florida peninsula on Tuesday, when there will be increasing amounts of moisture that could lead to the return of rain and storm chances.

The standard Florida afternoon shower pattern is then expected to fall into place.