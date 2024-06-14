SWeETy Camp teaches young women industrial skills

Jun. 14—Giving young women the skills to succeed in historically male-dominated jobs is something the SWeETy Camp at Calhoun Community College promises every summer to those who attend, and camp officials said they believe the gender gap in those fields is closing.

The annual all-female Summer Welding & Electrical Technology Camp is a partnership between the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce and Calhoun Community College. The camp began Monday and lasts through Friday.

This year, 30 campers from ninth through 12th grades attended.

Gwen Baker, dual enrollment director at Calhoun Community College, said the camp began 18 years ago after local industries reached out to the college.

"They said, 'We need a camp for welders, and we need something to get women interested in this industry,'" Baker said. "It started with Calhoun, and then very quickly after that, the chamber came on as a partner."

James Clemens student Adel Vandermark was hard at work Wednesday welding her name into a T-joint. She said this was her first time attending the camp.

"I really want to go into aerospace mechanics, so stuff like electrical and welding and engineering are things I really need to get experience on," Vandermark said.

Vandermark said she was looking forward to learning shielded metal arc (stick) welding, after learning metal inert gas (MIG) welding. She said before attending the camp, she was not familiar with welding, electrical technology or additive manufacturing.

Vandermark said out of the three, welding was her favorite.

"Trying to keep my hands steady was the biggest thing," Vandermark said. "Also, how close or far away the (welding electrode) is. If it's too far away from the material, it's going to be messy, and if it's too close, the weld is going to be too big and bulgy. It's got to be just right."

Baker said more women have been enrolling in Calhoun's welding program over the last few years.

"We've seen a lot of these girls when they finish this camp, there are several who have gone on to major in welding at Calhoun, just based off their experiences of this camp," Baker said.

Amber Fortenberry, director of talent development and recruitment for the chamber, said the camp has been effective in teaching new skills to the girls.

"It's really come full circle, too, because some of our female instructors were once students who attended SWeETy Camp, and now they have came back to help," Fortenberry said. "Throughout the whole week of the camp, the girls are going to hear from all women in the workforce in all positions. That's what we want them to see: Just because they are a girl does not mean they can't be an electrician."

Athens Renaissance junior Charlotte Lott said that after gaining experience in welding at last year's camp, she was back again this week running wires through the base of an electric lamp she was building in the electronic technology course.

"Right now, we're putting the lamp together and putting in electrical parts, and tomorrow we will weld the parts together to keep it in one piece," Lott said.

Since first attending the camp in 2023, Lott said her father bought her welding equipment and they are currently building a shed she can work in. She said she is considering a career in welding and electrical technology after she graduates from high school.

Five years ago, additive manufacturing was added to the SWeETy Camp to give the girls computer-aided design (CAD) skills, according to Baker, and campers this year used 3D printers to print out a design they drew and constructed a keychain.

Anna Verble, a 10th grade student at the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering, said skills learned in the additive manufacturing program are helping her prepare for a career.

"I haven't used complex 3D modeling software before," Verble said. "But my dad is a mechanical engineer, so over the summer I plan on modeling simple things with him. It's an important skill because I plan on being an engineer one day."

