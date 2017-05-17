This Sweet Video of What a Normal Day for a Mom Looks Like Will Make You Feel Things

From Redbook

At the end of a full day taking card of kids, it might be hard to recall exactly what went down. From making peace between siblings and cleaning up after toddlers to keeping anything breakable out of reach, all of a sudden it's bedtime and you don't even know where the time went since you got out of bed. And although a day with kids might seem at times like an endless stream of chores, you never know what that same day is like for the kids you're doing it all for.

Mom vlogger Esther Anderson created a video to show how true this is - and how much a mom's work pays off. The short video shows a typical day from a mom's point of view: grocery shopping, mediating toy fights, cleaning up a dropped cake, and her exhaustion at the end of it. With a baby and a toddler, she's constantly focusing on one or the other, and at times dealing with both of her young kids.

When her husband asks his toddler daughter about her day, she remembers a food fight with her mom, lots of kisses, enjoying her time with her little sisters, and calls it "the best day ever." Anderson released "A Normal Day" as a sweet remider of the effect loving moms have on their kids - the video ends with the message "your normal may be their magic."

So next time your To Do list seems a few items too long or you entertain the thought of hiring a babysitter just to go to the grocery store in peace, take a second to think about how those mundane tasks might actually be making long-lasting memories of magical days with mom for the kids you're taking care of. Then try not to cry.

[h/t: The Huffington Post]

Follow Redbook on Facebook.

You Might Also Like