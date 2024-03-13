Sweet treat: Ferndale sixth-graders pie administrators as fundraiser reward

Mar. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Lined up around the Ferndale Area Elementary School cafeteria, sixth-graders took turns throwing pies at Assistant Principal Amy Mykut and Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer to the exuberant cheers of the entire school.

"It was fun," sixth-grade student Selena Washington said.

She added that it's not every day you get to pie an administrator in the face.

Washington was one of dozens of students who excitedly threw whipped cream pies at Mykut and Boyer after taking first place in the annual Penny War contest that raises money for school trips.

"It was a very tight race this year," organizer and second- grade teacher Scott Beckner said.

He joked that the sixth-grade class played the game well, noting they held a majority of their pennies until the end of the week-long contest March 6.

Each penny counted as one point, and any other money was a negative impact on the total.

The entire school collected $1,780 for field trips.

Travis Robison, prekindergarten to 12th-grade principal, was to be involved in the pie- throwing, but was out Tuesday, which is why Boyer stepped in.

"This was so much fun," Boyer said.

Mykut agreed.

"I had an excellent time," she said, wiping whipped cream from her face.

Prekindergarten students Greyson Wilksmore and Lillian Heider couldn't contain their excitement or laughter about the event.

The pair had front-row seats to the chaos, and enthusiastically cheered on the sixth-grade students.

Heider and Wilksmore said they were thrilled to be involved, but thought they'd be the students to pie the administrators. Prekindergarten took third place in the contest, with kindergarten claiming second.