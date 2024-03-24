Sweet Tooth star lands next movie role

Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery has landed his next role in David Robert Mitchell's upcoming feature film, Variety reports.

Convery plays the lead role of Gus in the dystopian sci-fi show Sweet Tooth, which was produced by Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey.

He will now be working with even more household names including Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor and Maisy Stella.

Kirsty Griffin - Netflix

Though we don't know much about the JJ Abrams and Warner Bros Pictures' project yet, Convery and Stella will play Hathaway and McGregor's children in the family adventure film.

Convery has most recently starred in Cocaine Bear alongside Keri Russell and O'Shea Jackson Jr. He is currently working on Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein. The actor has also lent his voice to various projects including the animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Though fans are eagerly awaiting the third and final season of Sweet Tooth, a release date has not yet been confirmed. Season 2 saw lots of death and heartbreak for the hybrid kids, as Gus tried to track down his mother. During the finale, Gus dreamt of locating his mother Birdie in a cave, as she asked for his help. Will he be able to find her?

Netflix

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway is back in the spotlight with the debut of her new rom-com The Idea of You, which has scored an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film is based on the Robinne Lee book of the same name and follows a 40-year-old single mother (Hathaway), embarking on a relationship with a famous 24-year-old band member (Nicholas Galitzine).

Sweet Tooth seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on Netflix. The Idea of You premieres on Prime Video on May 2.



