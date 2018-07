"GOOOAAAL!" This effusively long, reverberating howl is a soccer (fútbol!) staple. Long ubiquitous in Latin America, it found its way into the ears of U.S. viewers thanks to sportscaster Andrés Cantor. For the last 30 years he's delivered passionate play-by-play, landing TV commercials and late-night appearances after calling the 1994 World Cup. Meet the man whose pulse-pounding cry helped the USA fall for the beautiful game.