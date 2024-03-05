‘Sweet’ geese trio — including two blind birds — surrendered in NC. They need a home

A group of geese are in need of a new home after being left behind in North Carolina, a bird rescue said.

The three geese — two blind ones and a “seeing eye goose” — were turned in to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in Indian Trail with “very little info” on their past, according to the sanctuary’s Feb. 27 Facebook video. A week later, the trio is still looking for a “safe home,” the organization said.

The group has not been adopted as of March 5, the rescue’s executive director Jennifer Gordon told McClatchy News in an email. There is interest from another sanctuary in adopting them, but it hasn’t been confirmed, she said.

Their previous owner surrendered the geese to the rescue before moving across the country, Gordon said. The two blind geese are believed to have been born blind.

The trio’s dynamic hinges on the sighted goose leading the other two around, according to the rescue’s video. The bird stays near the other two to create “spacial awareness with vocal cues,” the sanctuary said.

“The seeing eye goose tries to help out his blind companions the best he can,” the rescue wrote in the video.

The trio stays in an enclosure to prevent the blind pair from wandering off too far from their food and into harm’s way, Gordon said. They are acclimating to their new space and people at the rescue, but the three have remained “very sweet” the whole time, she said.

Bringing in blind birds isn’t common for the sanctuary because they typically “don’t do well” on their own, Gordon said.

“These geese having a sighted friend makes all the difference for their quality of life,” she added.

Indian Trail is about 15 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Long-time cat resident at Ohio shelter returns after short adoption. She needs a home

Her 15 puppies got adopted — but she needed a home. Then this dog’s luck took a turn

Stray dog found scrounging for scraps outside McDonald’s. Then, couple ‘fell in love’