‘Sweet’ dog lost her pups and owners wanted her put down. Now she’s up for adoption

A young cocker spaniel received a new lease on life after she experienced tragedy and was brought into a Texas shelter to be euthanized.

Sage, a chocolate-colored 2-year-old dog, was surrendered to the shelter to be put down after enduring 24 hours of labor, which resulted in the tragic death of her litter of four puppies, the South Plains Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a Feb. 29 Facebook post.

“I am a very sweet girl who loves being in your lap or sitting next to you on the couch. I also love sleeping in the bed with you. When I’m hungry or I see you eating, I like to paw your leg or your arm,” the shelter said.

“I’m good with other dogs and kids. I have not been around any cats yet. My previous owners wanted to have me put down after being in labor for 24 hours and having to have an emergency C - Section. Due to being in labor for so long, I had three deceased puppies. One did live but passed away the next day.”

Sage was never allowed inside the house with her previous owners and had to live outside, the shelter noted. The rescue also requested that someone with knowledge of the specific breed should be the one to take Sage in due to her “Cocker Spaniel ears.”

“That means we tend to have yeasty ears,” the post says. “I am one that will always have chronic ear infections. I will need my ears cleaned with solution once a week. My ears will need to stay dry at all times.”

The comment section of the post started filling up with words of inspiration and folks wishing to adopt the pup.

“What a beautiful honey!!” one person expressed.

“Poor baby! Someone needs to take her and give her the home and love she needs,” someone expressed.

Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and has been spayed. She’s also potty and crate trained. Her adoption fee is $175.

South Plains is about 70 miles northeast of Lubbock and about 325 miles northwest of Dallas.

