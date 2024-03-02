Sweden adopts resolution to provide Ukraine with special export credit guarantees

Ukrainian exporting companies will be able to apply for export credit guarantees from the Swedish Export Credit Corporation.

Source: Swedish National Export Credits Guarantee Board (EKN)

The guarantees will apply to exports to Ukraine that can contribute to its development and prosperity.

Special export credit guarantees make investments in Ukraine simpler and less risky for Swedish companies.

This means improved opportunities for exporting essential goods to Ukraine and, thereby, can contribute to economic development and recovery.

The Swedish government has also decided to open a trade secretary office in Kyiv and appoint a new trade secretary to Ukraine.

"Export credit guarantees and establishing a new trade office in Kyiv will facilitate Swedish companies' investment in Ukraine. This is also a concrete example of how the government is working to strengthen synergy between aid, trade, and business promotion," says Johan Forssell, Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden.

Background:

In early February, the Swedish government allocated €26.4 million to the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P) to support energy efficiency projects in Ukraine.

