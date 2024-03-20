Swatting leads to lockdown at 2 Brevard schools this week: What is swatting?

Dozens of law enforcement officials sprang into action this week when unknown callers reported alarming activity at two different Brevard high schools.

Melbourne High and Viera High were each placed on lockdown for a portion of the day Monday. Authorities did thorough investigations before finding no threats to the school or community.

In the case of Melbourne High, Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department, said the call ended up being a case of swatting.

What is swatting?

A caller will contact law enforcement, usually on a non-emergency line making the call harder to trace, and report a crime such as a shooting, bomb threat or hostage situation.

There’s usually commotion heard in the background, such as screaming, yelling or gun shots. It’s often found the callers use recordings or apps to give the illusion they are in the midst of a violent scene.

The crimes being reported often warrant the response of a SWAT team. Once law enforcement arrives on scene and investigates, it’s found that the call was a hoax.

The situation is known as swatting because of the SWAT team’s presence.

Why is swatting dangerous if no violent crime takes place?

SWAT units are often called in to deal with incidents that turn out to be a case of swatting.

Situations of swatting require numerous law enforcement officers and other resources to be on scene, pulling them away from other emergency calls.

It also sets off fear, alarm and worry amongst those affected, like an entire school community.

“When something like this happens, students immediately start contacting their parents, who try to come and get their kids because they are good parents,” Slover said. “But in situations like that, we put the area on lockdown and no one is getting in or out.”

Law enforcement officials are well prepared for situations like this. Slover said his teams sets up a staging area for parents and an officer on site provides updates.

There’s also a chance of accidents and innocent people or law enforcement getting hurt.

Why is it hard to catch people who make swatting calls?

Slover said the investigation into the recent Melbourne High case remains open.

It’s rare callers participating in swatting call 911 because all communication on those lines are automatically traced. Calls to 911 cannot be blocked.

However, calls going to a non-emergency line can be blocked. Callers also have used different apps that disguise their number.

But police are still finding ways to catch the culprits, and there are serious criminal consequences.

Is swatting a crime?

Swatting is a felony according to Florida Statute 790.163.

It states that a crime is committed if there’s a false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

If the threat is communicated over social media, via text message or through email than the crime is elevated to federal charges. Additional charges may be filed including misuse of 911 systems, conspiracy to commit access device fraud and unauthorized access of a protected computer.

If law enforcement knows swatting is fake, why put so many resources into investigating it?

“We are never going to say we think it's swatting and not respond,” Slover said. “Until we can rule it out, safety is paramount. We treat every incident as if it is a real event.”

In the case of Melbourne High, the lockdown last a few hours while two meticulous checks of the school were performed.

“I would rather work a fake call where no one gets hurt than a real call where someone gets hurt," Slover said.

