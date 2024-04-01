'Swatting' call brings police to Thomasville High School

Apr. 1—THOMASVILLE — Thomasville High School was the target of a false report of a shooting on Monday morning, causing multiple law enforcement agencies to speed to the school.

The Thomasville Police Department received a report of a shooting at Thomasville High School about 9:30 a.m. from a non-emergency number. Additional reports of gunshots were received by Davidson County 911 Emergency communications.

Police officers arrived at the school, which is closed for spring break, and began a search for a gunman. All surrounding Davidson County law enforcement agencies, including the Lexington Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff's Office, N.C. State Highway Patrol and the State Bureau of Investigation, also sent personnel.

After a thorough search, officers determined there was no shooting, victims or gunman.

Investigators said it was a fraudulent call commonly called "swatting," which is a prank to get a large response by law enforcement.

Thomasville City Schools are on spring break, and no students are on any school campuses this week.