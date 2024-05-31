SWAT units called to incident in Mt. Oliver

A large police presence is investigating an incident in Mt. Oliver.

Allegheny County dispatchers say officers were called to Hayes Avenue at 1:58 p.m.

Mt. Oliver police are leading the investigation but Pittsburgh Police are assisting. Police say SWAT units have been called.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department vans are on Ormsby Avenue.

Medics have not been called at this time.

Channel 11 has a crew on the scene and is actively working to learn more.

