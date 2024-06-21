SWAT team responds after assault at Lubbock apartment complex

A police SWAT team responded to a north Lubbock apartment complex Friday afternoon following a reported aggravated assault that left one person seriously injured.

LPD’s SWAT Team remained on scene about 2 p.m. at the apartment complex in the 200 block of Indiana Avenue, according to statement from Lubbock police.

The investigation is underway following reports of an aggravated assault in the 3200 block of 4th Street at 12:46 p.m.

One person has suffered serious injuries from the aggravated assault. The Major Crimes unit will be responding to the original scene.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area if possible. This appears to be an isolated incident.

