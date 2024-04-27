SWAT team recovers 11 firearms after man threatens wife in San Ramon

(KRON) — Police and the Central County SWAT team have recovered 11 firearms after a husband threatened to kill his wife in their house, the San Ramon Police Department said.

At approximately noon on Friday, police responded to the 2100 block of Canyon Lakes Dr. in San Ramon. The calls received were of a man in his residence threatening to kill his wife, police said.

After evacuating his wife from the residence, police began attempting to contact the barricaded suspect over the phone but were unsuccessful. “Out of an abundance of caution,” the street was closed, and residents were evacuated, police said.

Ultimately, the Central County SWAT team (San Ramon PD, BART PD, Walnut Creek PD, Pleasant Hill PD, and Martinez PD) was called onto the scene.

After several unsuccessful attempts to call the suspect over the phone, the SWAT team ordered the suspect to come outside, which he did 30 minutes later, police said.

The suspect was then taken into custody, and police said no one was injured throughout the period of the barricade. Canyon Lakes Drive was re-opened approximately six hours later at 7 p.m., police said.

While conducting a search of the suspect’s house, San Ramon Detectives found and seized multiple rifles, shotguns, and handguns– equating to 11 firearms in total.

The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Brian Richard Smith of San Ramon. He was booked at Martinez Detention Facility for terrorist threats and exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner, police said.

