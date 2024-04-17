SWAT team called to south Charlotte apartment complex

A police investigation was underway Wednesday morning at a south Charlotte apartment complex.

Officers were on Arborgate Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overheard and spotted dozens of police officers and a SWAT truck.

It’s not clear exactly what was going on, but Channel 9 has asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Police cautioned anyone in the area to avoid their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

