SWAT situation unfolding at West Jordan apartment complex

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Officials responded to a West Jordan apartment complex on Tuesday night after receiving reports of a domestic violence situation.

The situation first began around 7 p.m., and West Jordan Police Department Sgt. Andrew Hercules told ABC4.com that there was a firearm involved.

Police said negotiations are ongoing, and that the victim has been able to leave the apartment. The alleged abuser was still in the apartment around 10:30 p.m.

Hercules said police are attempting to negotiate the alleged abuser out of the apartment in a peaceful manner.

No severe injuries were reported as of 10:30 p.m.

There is no further information at this time.

