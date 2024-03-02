SWAT on scene of barricaded man in Pittsburgh neighborhood

SWAT teams are on scene of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood involving a barricaded man.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says SWAT operators are on South Atlantic Avenue near Harriet Street for a man barricaded inside an apartment that he doesn’t live in.

SWAT operators are in the 300 block of S.Atlantic for a male barricaded inside a 3rd floor apartment where he does not live.



He is speaking with police, but refusing to come out.



Officials say he is speaking with police, but refusing to come out.

