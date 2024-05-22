SWAT responds to standoff on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police and SWAT remained at the scene of a standoff early Wednesday morning.

‘I had no fault in this’: Cleveland woman says sinkhole swallowing car cost her thousands

Police were called to the scene at E. 154th St. and Hampstead Ave. just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

It was unclear why they were called to the scene but remained seven hours later.







FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported E. 154th St. was blocked off between Kinsman Rd. and Bartlett Ave.

Stay with FOX8.com and FOX 8 News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.