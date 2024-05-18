SWAT responds as man holds woman hostage in Salt Lake City home, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police took a 51-year-old man into custody after a domestic violence kidnapping situation in the Yalecrest neighborhood Saturday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. on May 18, police received a call about a suspicious circumstance involving a woman who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence situation.

SLCPD responded to the scene and found that the woman “may have been in immediate danger,” a press release states. Officers learned that the suspect had taken the woman’s keys and phone and prevented her from leaving a home near 1500 East Laird Ave.

Officers reportedly locked down the area and began negotiations with the suspect, but the man refused to come out and would not let the woman leave the home.

SWAT responded to the scene, and after several attempts to get the suspect to surrender, he finally released the woman and exited, where he was then taken into custody.

“The woman told officers [the suspect] prevented her from leaving and that she feared for her safety,” the release states.

The suspect was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges including kidnapping, damaging or interfering with a communications device, and interfering with a peace officer.

The Salt Lake City Police Department encourages anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969. All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

