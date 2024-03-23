SWAT responding to Munhall home for reports of armed, barricaded person
SWAT is responding to reports of an armed, barricaded person in Munhall.
Emergency crews were called to the 3400 block of York Street at 9:30 p.m.
We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 Morning News and WPXI.com.
Allegheny County police are advising people to avoid the area.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Photos: Ex-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett selling his Cranberry Township home Ex-Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett selling his Cranberry Township home Photos: 19-year-old motorcyclist in ICU after being hit by truck in North Strabane Township VIDEO: Duquesne stuns 6-seed BYU in opening round of NCAA Tournament DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts