SWAT responding to incident involving barricaded man in Crawford Roberts

SWAT is at the scene of an incident in Pittsburgh’s Crawford Roberts neighborhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Protectory Place and Wylie Avenue just before 7 p.m. following multiple calls for a man with a gun and shots fired, Pittsburgh police said.

Police said the man ran into a home and barricaded himself inside.

No injuries have been reported.

