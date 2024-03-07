SWAT called after nude stranger broke into South Austin home, assaulted residents, police say

A disturbance in which a nude man broke into a South Austin home and assaulted the residents turned into a SWAT standoff on Thursday, according to police.

Austin police Cpl. Jose Mendez said officers were called out to a home in the 4400 block of Merle Drive around 11:50 a.m. about a nude man attempting to break into a home.

Jose Mendez said a woman and man were home at the time and that an assault took place, but he did not specify when asked if the assault was physical or sexual. He said that after the burglar forced his way inside, the residents had some sort of interaction and then left the house.

It took APD SWAT nearly two hours to arrest a man in a home near 4400 Merie Drive near Ben White Boulevard and Menchaca Road in south Austin. The SWAT team was called to the home due to reports of a potentially dangerous situation, such as an armed suspect and a hostage situation.

The man, who was not named by police, is being charged with burglary of a habitation, a first-degree felony.

The burglar was a stranger to the homeowners, Mendez said.

When officers arrived, they learned that there were several loaded guns inside the house that belonged to the homeowners. This is what prompted the call to SWAT and turned it into a barricaded subject situation, Mendez said.

After hours of trying to get the man to come out, and SWAT officers using stun grenades, the burglar eventually came out of his own volition at about 2:30 p.m., and police then took him into custody.

Albert Mendez, a neighbor who lives a couple of houses down from where the incident took place, said everyone on the street knows each other, but that the neighborhood has been "getting worse and worse and worse" as many unhoused people have encampments in the area. He cited thefts, discarded drug paraphernalia and trespassers in his backyard.

The Sunrise Community Church, which does extensive outreach for the local homeless population, is about a block away from where the incident took place.

Jose Mendez did not confirm to reporters if the man arrested was homeless or not. He added that police also aren't sure if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

