When will the swarm of cicadas emerge in Chicago?

CHICAGO - With the warmer temperatures in and around Chicago this weekend, you may be wondering how soon it will be until "Cicada-geddon" occurs.

Despite the spring-like weather conditions, the main factor for the cicadas to come out is the soil's temperature.

Typically, cicadas wait for the soil that is eight inches below the ground to reach 64 degrees before they emerge. The soil is currently around 47 degrees.

We still have a bit of a wait, as the soil likely won't reach 64 degrees until late May or early June.

And, they'll likely stay through late June, according to Cicada Mania .

What broods of cicadas will Chicago see?

The two broods that will emerge simultaneously in 2024 are Brood XIX (the 13-year cicadas) and Brood XIII (the 17-year cicadas). A U.S. Forest Service map shows where both are typically located, indicated in brown and light blue. (Credit: U.S. Forest Service)

The double emergence of cicadas this summer is a rare occurrence.

An estimated 50,000 to 1.5 million cicadas per acre will emerge after spending several years underground.

There are two broods of cicadas expected – Brood XIII and Brood XIX. The last time these broods of cicadas were seen at the same time was in 1803, according to a previous report.

The swarms are expected to invade backyards across Illinois and in several other states.

There are more than 190 known varieties of cicadas in North America and most species come out each year. However, some periodical broods of cicadas typically stay underground for either 13 years or 17 years.

Can cicadas bite or sting?

There's good and bad news here. Cicadas don't bite or sting; however, they can pierce and suck.

If they do try to get you, it's not because they are malicious or angry; instead, they may just mistake you for a tree, which is typically where they get their nutrients, according to Cicada Mania.

If a cicada lands on you, simply try to remove it and go about your business. Don't try to hold them in a closed fist, as that can injure them.

