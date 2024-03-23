Swarm of bees attack people in Comanche County, sending 1 to hospital

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people in Comanche County were attacked by bees, sending one to the hospital.

The Comanche Volunteer Fire Department reported that both individuals managed to flee from the swarm of bees by getting into a vehicle. However, both of them were stung multiple times, and one of them had to be taken to a medical facility because of the severity and location of the stings.

“Gustine VFD was requested for the use of their bee suits as the persons were clearing some property and attempted to push an old tree that unknowingly contained the hive. When the bees swarmed the open cab machine, the operator fled, leaving the machine running,” Comanche VFD wrote.

Courtesy of the Comanche Volunteer Fire Department

A firefighter from Gustine, dressed in a bee suit, was transported to the scene and managed to relocate the machine and power it down. However, during the process, the machine’s arm and bucket struck the tree, which caused the bees to become agitated once again.

Comanche Volunteer Fire Department advises caution when clearing land near hollow, rotten, or dead trees and brush piles. The status of those stung is unknown.

