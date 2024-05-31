Swansea teen reported missing have getting on Uber found safe in New York

A Swansea teenager reported missing last week by his family has been found safe with his father in New York City, police confirmed.

Amara Doukoure took an Uber from his Swansea home at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22 and was dropped off near the Gateway Transportation Center at 430 S. 15th St. in downtown St. Louis, according to a statement by Swansea police at the time.

He hadn’t been seen since, prompting Swansea Police to issue a missing person announcement.

Police Sgt. Gary Reuter said Thursday he confirmed with New York City Police that Doukoure is safe and with his biological father.